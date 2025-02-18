Prime Minister suggests Yamato Holdings develop logistics centers in Vietnam

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on Japan's Yamato Holdings to invest in logistics centers in Vietnam, while receiving its Executive Officer and President Nagao Yutaka in Hanoi on February 17.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Executive Officer and President of Yamato Holdings Nagao Yutaka at their meeting in Hanoi on February 17. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on Yamato Holdings – which holds approximately 46 percent of Japan’s home delivery market – to invest in logistics centres in Vietnam, while receiving its Executive Officer and President Nagao Yutaka in Hanoi on February 17.

Commending the company’s ongoing projects in collaboration with Vietnam’s FPT Corporation, the PM expressed confidence that they will significantly contribute to Vietnam’s logistics sector and strengthen the two countries’ economic cooperation.

He urged Yamato Holdings to support investment attraction in Vietnam’s logistics industry, promote financial and green development funding from Japan, and collaborate with Vietnamese institutions to train high-quality human resources, particularly for the logistics sector. The PM also suggested establishing logistics centres in northern provinces such as Bac Ninh or Bac Giang.

Additionally, he called for closer cooperation between Yamato Holdings and Vietnamese enterprises, especially FPT, to apply cutting-edge technology, enhance competitiveness, and promote sustainable growth in Vietnam’s transportation sector. He encouraged the Japanese company to expand its investments in areas where it has expertise, such as finance, insurance, and information technology.

The Government leader also hoped that Yamato Holdings would facilitate technology transfer to Vietnamese partners, enabling the country’s deeper participation in regional and global supply chains.

In response, Nagao Yutaka highlighted Japan’s labor shortage in the transportation sector due to an aging population, particularly in trucking. He expressed the company’s interest in establishing a professional driver training center in Vietnam and launching an AI research lab to develop technology applications for the transport industry. These initiatives aim to supply skilled labour and advanced technology for both Vietnam’s and Japan’s logistics sectors.

Recognising Vietnam’s growth potential, the business leader affirmed the company’s commitment to workforce training, digital transformation, and the application of AI and data science to Vietnam’s logistics and transport industries. He also revealed plans to collaborate with Vietnamese partners to expand investment in semiconductor supply chain development and other key industries recommended by the PM.

VNA