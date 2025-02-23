Prime Minister presides over ceremony announcing Politburo's decisions in HCMC

The Politburo held a conference in HCMC on February 23 to announce inspection decisions of the Politburo and the Party Central Committee's Secretariat in 2025 to the Party Standing Committees of HCMC, Binh Duong and Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, Member of the Politburo, Vietnamese Prime Minister and Head of the Politburo’s Investigation Team No. 1908 presided over the conference with the attendance of Nguyen Van Loi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee; Pham Viet Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of the Provincial People’s Council; Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Nguyen Van Duoc, Member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee; and Nguyen Thi Le, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

At the conference, Deputy Head of the Central Inspection Commission and Deputy Head of the Inspection Team No. 1908 Tran Thi Hien announced the Politburo and Secretariat’s inspection decisions in 2025 to the Party Standing Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong Province and Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province.

Accordingly, the inspection team announced the Politburo's decisions, plans and inspection programs, covering the following key contents of summarizing Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, dated October 25, 2017 of the 12th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) regarding some issues on the continued reform and restructuring of the political system's organizational apparatus for a streamlined, effective and efficient operation; conclusion No. 121-KL/TW, dated January 24, 2025 of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, summarizing the results of Resolution 18, aligned with the establishment and operation of newly formed Party Committees; and inspection over the implementation of Directive No. 35-CT/TW dated June 14, 2024, issued by the Politburo on Party congresses at all levels in preparation for the 14th National Congress of the Party, as well as Conclusion No. 118-KL/TW dated January 18, 2025, which amends and supplements contents of Directive 35.

Alongside, the inspection will focus on the dissemination, implementation and execution of Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW dated December 22, 2024, issued by the Politburo on breakthroughs in scientific and technological development, innovation and national digital transformation; the implementation of conclusion No. 123-KL/TW dated January 24, 2025, by the Party Central Committee regarding the supplementary plan for socio-economic development in 2025, with a target growth rate of eight percent or more.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong