Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh receives Chinese Ambassador He Wei

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Expressing their pleasure at the positive development of Vietnam-China relations in 2024, the two sides highly evaluated the regular exchanges and high-level meetings, as well as the increasingly comprehensive and diverse cooperation mechanisms, which demonstrate a high level of trust.

Economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation has grown positively, with bilateral trade reaching US$205.2 billion in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 19.3 percent. China topped the list for new investment projects in Vietnam, and the number of Chinese tourists to Vietnam reached 3.8 million, up 114 percent year-on-year.

Congratulating China on its positive development achievements, PM Chinh emphasised that developing its friendship and cooperation with China is a consistent policy, an objective requirement, and a strategic choice, and a top priority in Vietnam's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, and multilateralisation and diversification.

Chinese Ambassador to Vietnam He Wei (Photo: VNA)

For his part, He affirmed that the Communist Party of China and the Chinese Government attach great importance to relations with Vietnam, always considering it a priority in China's neighbourhood diplomacy.

Both sides showed their pleasure at the recent successful phone talks between Vietnam’s Party General Secretary To Lam and Chinese Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping, which has set a positive start and strengthened strategic direction, provided new momentum for the bilateral relationship in the Vietnam-China Year of Humanistic Exchange 2025, on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.

To implement the common perceptions between the two Party General Secretaries, PM Chinh proposed maintaining regular high-level and all-level meetings and contacts, enhancing the effectiveness of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and effectively implementing collaboration between ministries, sectors, and localities.

He urged both sides to step up substantive cooperation in various fields, ensuring that their people benefit from the practical advantages of their bilateral relationship. In particular, he stressed the importance of promoting transport connectivity and effectively implementing the agreement between the two governments on three railway routes: Lao Cai - Hanoi - Hai Phong, Lang Son - Hanoi, and Mong Cai - Ha Long - Hai Phong.

PM Chinh said he hopes that both sides will focus on implementing significant and symbolic projects that reflect the level of bilateral relationship between the two countries. He urged China to continue opening its market for Vietnamese agricultural products and enhance cooperation in the fields of agriculture, finance, science and technology, education, culture, tourism, and the environment, while effectively managing the land border together.

Regarding maritime issues, PM Chinh requested both sides to strictly adhere to the high-level common perceptions and the “Agreement on basic principles guiding the settlement of sea-related issues; respect each other’s legitimate rights and interests and resolve disputes peacefully in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS); appropriately handle fishing vessel and fisherman issues in a humanitarian spirit, continue promoting the role of negotiation mechanisms regarding maritime matters; and work together to develop an effective and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) in line with international law, including the UNCLOS 1982.

Expressing his support for PM Chinh's suggestions, the Chinese Ambassador congratulated Vietnam on its important socio-economic development achievements under the leadership of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by Party General Secretary To Lam, and the drastic and effective management of the Vietnamese Government led by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

He affirmed that China is ready to enhance strategic conversation with Vietnam, strengthen political trust, and promote substantial cooperation in various fields, particularly in fostering balanced and sustainable economic, trade, investment, and tourism cooperation.

The diplomat proposed both sides effectively implement a series of activities for the Year of Vietnam – China Humanistic Exchange on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, helping to solidify the public foundation for the bilateral relations. He also called for better control and settlement of maritime disagreements to create a peaceful, stable, and favourable environment for the development of each country.

