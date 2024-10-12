Price of 9999 gold rings soars on weekend amid global gold's rally

The global gold price has continued to rally, trading at US$2,656.9 per ounce, bouncing up the price of 9999 gold rings in the domestic market on Saturday morning.

Illustrative photo

Around 10:15 a.m. on October 12, Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) raised its buying price by VND300,000 (US$12) per tael to VND82.3 million (US$3,314.7) and selling price by VND200,000 (US$8) per tael to VND83.3 million (US$3,355) compared to the previous day.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed the prices at VND82.52 million (US$3,323.6) per tael for buying and VND83.42 million (US$3,360) per tael for selling, marking an increase of VND240,000 (US$9.6) for both.

The prices at Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company remained unchanged over the previous session on October 11 at VND81.5 million (US$3,282.5) and VND82.8 million (US$3,335) for buying and selling respectively.

The prices of gold bars at Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Company and Doji Group remained unchanged at VND82.5 million (US$3,322.8) per tael for buying and VND84.5 million (US$3,403.3) per tael for selling compared to the previous trading session.

In the global gold market, the spot gold price from New York on Saturday morning continued to rise to US$2,656.9 per ounce, up nearly US$27 compared to the previous session.

After conversion, this price is equivalent to approximately VND80 million (US$3,222.1) per tael, about VND4.5 million (US$181) per tael lower than the domestic SJC gold price and about VND3.3 million (US$133) per tael lower than the price of 9999 gold rings.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong