President Vo Van Thuong hosts Cambodian official

President Vo Van Thuong hosted a reception in Hanoi on March 21 for Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Prak Sokhonn.

The Cambodian leader is in Vietnam for an official visit and co-chairing the 20th meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Commission on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation.

Thuong expressed his belief that Cambodia will successfully organize its general election in July 2023, and reap more achievements in building a country of peace, independence, democracy and prosperity.

Congratulating the neighboring country on its successful ASEAN Chairmanship 2022, the State leader wished the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 32), which Cambodia is hosting in May, a success, and stressed that Vietnam stands ready to share its experience in organizing the SEA Games 31.

The President noted with pleasure the fruitful development of the bilateral relations over the past time, affirming that Vietnam always treasures the warm sentiment and valuable support of Kings Norodom Sihanouk and Norodom Sihamoni and leaders and people of Cambodia for Vietnam in its past struggle for national liberation, as well as the present cause of national construction and defense.

Vietnam always attaches great importance and wishes to constantly strengthen good neighborliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable, long-term cooperation with Cambodia, Thuong emphasized.

On the occasion of Cambodia’s traditional New Year Chol Chhnam Thmay, the President conveyed the best wishes and regards of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders to King Norodom Sihamoni and Queen Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk and noted his wish to welcome them to Vietnam at an early date this year.

Thuong also asked the guest to convey his wishes and regards to Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and other senior leaders of Cambodia.

For his part, Prak Sokhonn affirmed the importance Cambodia attaches to the bilateral friendship and cooperation with Vietnam.

The official congratulated Vietnamese people on the great achievements they have recorded in socio-economic development, saying he believes that Vietnam will fulfill the target of industrialization and modernization by 2030.

The two sides rejoiced at the maintenance of all-level meetings and exchanges despite Covid-19 impacts over the past time, the implementation of major cooperation mechanisms, and the strong growth of bilateral trade.

Practical activities within the framework of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year 2022 celebrating the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (June 24, 1967-2022) have contributed to raising the awareness of the two countries’ people, especially the young generation, of the relations, they said.

Prak Sokhonn also informed President Thuong about the outcomes of the 20th meeting of the Vietnam-Cambodia Joint Commission on Economic, Cultural, Scientific and Technological Cooperation, during which the two sides had in-depth and straightforward discussions on all spheres in order to enhance bilateral cooperation.