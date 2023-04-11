President offers encouragement to Vietnamese community in Laos

President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting with the staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and representatives of the Vietnamese businesses and community there in Vientiane on April 11 as part of his official visit to the neighbouring country.

About 100,000 Vietnamese are living, working, or studying in Laos, with nearly 40,000 of them in Vientiane capital, according to Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung.

Highlighting the two countries’ special friendship, President Thuong emphasised that the Party and State always pay attention to overseas Vietnamese (OVs), including those in Laos, and consider them an integral part of the national great solidarity.

He highly valued the patriotism and contributions by the Vietnamese people and enterprises in Laos to the homeland’s development and safeguarding, as well as relations between the two countries.

He called on the community to exert stronger efforts to weather difficulties to do long-term and sustainable business so as to help with bilateral economic and investment partnerships.

The Vietnamese State will always pay attention to, tackle difficulties, and facilitate result-oriented ties between the countries’ businesses, the leader affirmed.

President Thuong also expressed his hope that the Vietnamese people in Laos will keep upholding solidarity, develop a strong community, contribute more to socio-economic development in Laos, and help maintain and strengthen the special and close-knit relations between the countries.

On April 11 afternoon, the President and the high-ranking delegation of Vietnam left Vientiane, wrapping up the official visit to Laos.