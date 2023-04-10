President Vo Van Thuong meets with Lao Prime Minister, NA Chairman in Vientiane

President Vo Van Thuong had separate meetings with Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane in Vientiane on April 10 as part of his official visit to Laos.

At his meeting with Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, the Vietnamese leader congratulated Laos on its significant achievements in national development and expressed his belief that the country will surmount current difficulties to successfully carry out the Resolution of its 11th National Party Congress and the 9th socio-economic development plan for 2021 - 2025.

PM Sonexay Siphandone highly valued his guest’s selection of Laos as the first destination to visit as President of Vietnam, which shows the importance that the Vietnamese Party, State, and President attach to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

He affirmed that he and his Vietnamese counterpart, Pham Minh Chinh, have been keeping a close watch on and promoting the implementation of the countries’ agreements to ensure cooperation projects meet targets.

At the meeting, both host and guest applauded the remarkable achievements in bilateral cooperation in all aspects after more than 60 years of diplomatic ties and 45 years since the signing of the Treaty of Cooperation and Friendship.

They agreed to focus on implementing cooperation agreements, including the one on the 2023 cooperation plan between the two governments, another on the Vietnam - Laos cooperation strategy for 2021 - 2030, and the bilateral cooperation agreement for 2021 - 2025; maintain mutual visits and contact at all levels; and increased discussion and coordination in strategic issues related to security and development of each country.

The two leaders agreed to bring into play the attainments in the Vietnam - Laos and Laos - Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022 to step up communications about the countries’ special relations in the public; continue to effectively carry out the signed protocols and plans on security and security cooperation; and work together to devise breakthrough measures for releasing resources for economic partnership so that bilateral trade can grow 10 - 15 percent this year.

They also highly valued the completion of many outstanding cooperation projects, agreeing to promote other key projects, creating a favorable and transparent environment for investment ties, fostering cooperation in education - training, science, innovation, and digital transformation, and reinforcing links between Vietnamese and Lao localities, especially border ones.

The leaders also concurred in increasing the exchange of views and mutual support at multilateral forums, particularly the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and cooperation mechanisms in the Mekong sub-region, including Cambodia - Laos - Vietnam Development Triangle Area.

President Thuong stated that Vietnam is ready to assist Laos in successfully performing the latter’s international roles in the coming time, including hosting the 10th Summit of the Ayeyawady - Chao Phraya - Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) in 2023 and holding the chairmanship of ASEAN and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024, thus helping promote Laos’ role and stature in the region and the world.

Also on the day, President Thuong met with Chairman of the Lao National Assembly Saysomphone Phomvihane, during the meeting the host stressed that President Thuong's visit to Laos for the first time in his new position shows the importance that Vietnam attaches to the special relationship between the two nations.

The top Lao legislator spoke highly of important and comprehensive achievements made by the Vietnamese people during the national construction and development in accordance with the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, saying that Vietnam’s rapid and stable development has become a motivation for Laos in its national construction process in the integration period.

The Chairman thanked the Vietnamese Party, State, and people for gifting the new building to the Lao legislature, describing it as a typical symbol of the Vietnam-Laos special relationship.

For his part, President Thuong applauded the close cooperation between the two countries’ legislative bodies, affirming that Vietnam is willing to support Laos to successfully undertake important diplomatic activities in the coming time, including hosting the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam Summit (CLV) Parliamentary Summit in 2023 and assuming the role as Chair of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) in 2024.

He also conveyed the congratulations of the Vietnamese Party, State, and NA senior leaders to the Lao leader on the traditional New Year Bunpimay.

The two leaders emphasized the importance of regular exchanges of delegations and high-level meetings and appreciated the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two legislatures signed in May 2022.

They suggested the two NAs continue to enhance the exchange and sharing of professional experience through organizing conferences and seminars; closely coordinate with and support each other at regional and international parliamentary forums.

They also reaffirmed that the two sides always attach great importance to and give the highest priority to strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, considering this an invaluable asset and a decisive factor to the revolutionary cause in each country.