President Ho Chi Minh’s 135th birthday commemorated in Thai village

A solemn ceremony was held on May 19 at the President Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Nachok village, Muang district, Nakhon Phanom province, northeastern Thailand, to mark the 135th birth anniversary of the late Vietnamese leader.

Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung and delegates pose for a photo at the Thai–Vietnamese Friendship Village (Photo: VNA)

The event was attended by Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Minh Tam, Vietnamese Consul General in Khon Kaen Dinh Hoang Linh, representatives of the Vietnam–Thailand Friendship Association, local authorities, and a large number of Vietnamese expatriates from across Thailand.

In a solemn and emotional atmosphere, participants offered incense and flowers in tribute to the late President.

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Hung expressed deep respect and gratitude for the revered leader, underscoring his lasting legacy of thought, ethics, and a humble yet noble lifestyle that inspires Vietnamese people and international friends.

He also noted Thailand’s special significance in President Ho Chi Minh’s revolutionary journey, particularly during 1928–1929 when he lived and worked in various localities, including Nakhon Phanom.

The ambassador thanked the Thai Government and Nakhon Phanom authorities for their continued support in preserving the sites linked to President Ho Chi Minh and assisting the Vietnamese community in upholding their cultural heritage. He highlighted the annual birthday celebration as a meaningful reflection of these efforts.

On the occasion, Hung briefed the community on the outcomes of Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra’s official visit to Vietnam on May 15–16, during which both Prime Ministers co-chaired the 4th Vietnam–Thailand Joint Cabinet Meeting and elevated bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He described the visit as a historic milestone, paving the way for deeper cooperation across various fields.

Looking towards the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026, the diplomat called on the Vietnamese community to continue serving as a bridge of friendship and affirmed the embassy’s ongoing support for overseas Vietnamese in Thailand.

At the ceremony, Ruonrung Khraibut, Deputy Governor of Nakhon Phanom, highlighted Nachok village as a key historical site in Vietnam’s struggle for independence, where President Ho Chi Minh once lived and mobilised support among the expatriate community. He underscored the importance of the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site and the Thai–Vietnamese Friendship Village as symbols of enduring bilateral ties.

Leaders of the Vietnamese community and local authorities expressed their gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh. Performances by children of Vietnamese descent added a festive atmosphere to the celebration. Fifty scholarships were also presented to disadvantaged local students.

Also on the occasion, Ambassador Hung and delegates visited an exhibition featuring 19 large-scale pictures of President Ho Chi Minh by Vietnamese-Thai artist Dao Trong Ly.

VNA