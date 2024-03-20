Preferential loans of US$68.5 mln dedicated to high-tech agriculture

Ten branches of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) pledged preferential loans of up to VND1.7 trillion (US$68.5 million) for over 383 customers operating in the field of high-tech agriculture.

The representatives of Agribank sign a preferential loan agreement for businesses in Cu Chi District on March 20 morning.

The State Bank of Vietnam- Ho Chi Minh City Branch this morning collaborated with the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District and the Southern Representative Office of Agribank to host a Bank – Enterprise Connection Conference in order to support enterprises, cooperatives and household businesses in agricultural field in Cu Chi District.

The conference was taken place at the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District.

Accordingly, Agribank pledged loans for developing key and potential products in agricultural and rural sectors with preferential interest rates 2.5 percent lower the ordinary rate of the bank.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Le Dinh Duc desired that the banking sector would pay more attention to accelerating preferential loan sources for enterprises, cooperatives and household businesses to promote their business and production activities in the locality, contributing to the general growth of the whole city.

At the current time, Cu Chi District is calling for investment in urban agriculture, eco-tourism in the riverside of Saigon River. Therefore, the locality is calling on economic sectors together with the banking sector to join the investment and affirmed to create favorable conditions for investment activities.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong