Polish information technology firms seeking Vietnamese partners

Today, the Investment and Trade Promotion Center of Ho Chi Minh City (ITPC) in collaboration with the Embassy of Poland in Vietnam and the Office of the Polish Trade and Investment Department in the city organized a conference on Polish-Vietnamese information technology and telecommunications.

The activity took place on the occasion of the visit of a delegation of Polish information technology enterprises to Vietnam to look for business partners.

At the seminar, ITPC Deputy Director Nguyen Tuan said that the development of trade relations between Ho Chi Minh City and Poland has been steady. Specifically, two-way trade turnover in 2022 reached US$270 million, up 8 percent over the same period in 2021. As of March 2023, Polish firms poured investment in 10 projects in Ho Chi Minh City with a total investment capital of more than $469,044, ranking 64th out of 117 countries and territories.

Poland is currently Vietnam's number one trading partner in Central Eastern Europe, and Vietnam is Poland's fourth largest trading partner in Asia. In the past two years, despite the impacts of the Covid-19 epidemic, the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has continued to maintain a positive growth momentum with a two-way trade turnover in 2021 and 2022 topping $2.5 billion. In the first four months of 2023 alone, trade between the two countries reached over $841 million.

Particularly, Polish firms have been looking for partners and cooperation opportunities with Vietnam in information technology. Total import and export turnover in the first 4 months of 2023 of computers, electronic products and components reached nearly US$236.34 million. This group of products had the largest proportion of Vietnam's exports to Poland.

At the same time, in Europe, Poland is currently one of the leading countries in the digital transformation with the application of integrated softwares such as e-citizens, electronic medical records, financing management, banking and currency.