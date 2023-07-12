Police warn of Vietnamese counterfeit banknotes

Police officers in the Northern Province of Bac Giang yesterday warned of counterfeit money teaching people how to identify counterfeit money by detecting a number of new features.

According to police, people can recognize polymer counterfeit banknotes with the value of VND500,000 in UF, DQ series and VND200,000 in QH, KD series by detecting the characteristics of images and faded patterns. Moreover, the positioning shape does not fit snugly and color-changing ink (OVI) is printed with the pattern image on the front without the color-changing effect like real money. Microcharacter arrays are smudged ink strips plus unclear large windows and small windows in disproportionate format.

The windows are faked by perforating the paper background, gluing the window area with plastic, covering the entire 2 sides of the bill with a thin layer of plastic or just covering the front of the bill with a thin layer of plastic; thus, the area of the window fluoresces, the vertical series and the horizontal series do not fluoresce when they are viewed under ultraviolet light.

Police agencies recommended that people immediately report to the nearest police agency when detecting counterfeit money, users, consumers, and transporters of counterfeit money.