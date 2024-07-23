Police to investigate over 37 ha of lost forest at Da Ron golf course project

The Lam Dong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development directed the Forest Protection Department to transfer a case, which caused a huge loss of forest area at Da Ron golf course project, to the police for investigation and handling.

A corner of The Dalat at 1200 golf course in Da Ron Commune, Don Duong District

The People's Committee of Lam Dong Province stated that regarding 37.52 hectares of lost forest at the golf course project in Da Ron Commune, Don Duong District operated by Acteam International Company Limited (also known as The Dalat at 1200 golf course), the police is responsible for investigation and handling for the case.

According to information from the Lam Dong Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, through forest inventory, authorities identified a change in forest area between 2022 and 2007. Compared to the year of the inventory before handing over to the investor, the forested land area was reduced by more than 43.2 hectares.

An entrance gate to The Dalat at 1200 golf course

Apart from the 2.77 hectares of lost forest area which was already handled by the authorities, local authorities have not detected and documented for handling over 37.52 hectares of lost forest. The loss of forested areas has occurred from the project implementation period until 2017.

Among these, 11.53 hectares of protected forests showed signs of the violation of “destroying forests” as defined in Article 243 of the Criminal Code 2015 (as amended and supplemented in 2017).

The Acteam International Company Limited rentted more than 649 hectares of land for building a golf course, namely The Dalat at 1200 golf course and resort area in Don Duong District from the People's Committee of Lam Dong Province, including 533.05 hectares of forested land (430.53 hectares of natural forest and 102.52 hectares of planted forest) and 116.74 hectares of land without forest.

By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong