Police raze large-scale drug manufacturing ring in HCMC

The Drug-related Crimes Investigation Police Department (C04) under the Ministry of Public Security has just razed a massive drug manufacturing ring in Ho Chi Minh City.

The ring was led by Nguyen Thi Hoai, 31 years old, residing in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the C04, offenders traded drugs via social media, rented logistic companies to package and transport drugs and various kinds of additives, and gathered them at a warehouse in Ho Chi Minh City.

On June 5 morning, offenders were detected while they were transporting drugs for consumption.

At the site, the functional forces seized 67 kilograms of synthetic drugs, including nearly 9,000 finished drug products and 20 kilograms of synthetic drugs in the powder.

Up to now, the police have arrested 17 offenders and seized 217 kilograms of synthetic drugs of all kinds.

The C04 has prosecuted 10 defendants.

Initially, the police investigation agency is clarifying the ways that defendants prepared, packaged and traded some 750 kilograms of drugs to the market during the half of the year.