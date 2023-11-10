Police prosecute, arrest director of electricity power trading company

Nguyen Danh Son, Director of the Electricity Power Trading Company (EVNEPTC), has been charged and temporarily detained for an investigation for the offense of "Abusing position and power while performing official duties."

On the evening of November 9, Lieutenant General To An Xo, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public Security, revealed that during the extended investigation into the case of "Abusing position and power while performing official duties" occuring at the Ministry of Industry and Trade and various provinces and cities, the Investigation Security Agency under the Ministry of Public Security decided to launch criminal proceedings, issue an arrest warrant for temporary detention and a search warrant on Nguyen Danh Son, Director of the EVNEPTC, a subsidiary of the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Nguyen Danh Son, born in 1966, is under investigation for the offense of "Abusing position and power while performing official duties."

After receiving approval from the Supreme People's Procuracy, the Investigation Security Agency served the decision to initiate criminal proceedings, execute an arrest warrant for temporary detention, and conduct searches at the residence and workplace of Nguyen Danh Son.

The case is under investigation for further legal proceedings.

Regarding the case, on November 4, the Investigation Security Agency issued a decision to prosecute, an arrest warrant for temporary detention, and a search warrant at the residence on charges of "Abusing position and power while performing official duties," as stipulated in Article 356 of the Penal Code, against Tran Quoc Hung, born in 1976, Deputy Head of the Licensing and Public Relations Department at the Electricity Regulatory Authority of Vietnam (ERAV) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The police also initiated criminal proceedings and detained Trinh Van Doan, born in 1982, a specialist in the Licensing and Public Relations Department at the ERAV; Nguyen Huu Khai, born in 1977, Head of the Electricity Purchasing Department at the EVNEPTC; Do Ngoc Tuyen, born in 1988, a specialist in the Electricity Purchasing Department at the EVNEPTC; and Truong Hoang Dung, born in 1982, a specialist in the Technical and IT Department at the EVNEPTC.