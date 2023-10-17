Police in Hanoi convenes press brief on spine-chilling murder case

On the afternoon of October 16, Hanoi City Police organized a press brief to announce the investigation result of the spine-chilling murder case of a young girl who was brutally murdered and later cut into pieces by her boyfriend.

The victim Ho Yen Nhi in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District was murdered by her boyfriend who cut her body into pieces and threw them into the Red River.

According to Hanoi City Police, the Hanoi City Police Switchboard 113 on October 13 received reports from residents about the discovery of some human body parts at the edge of the Red River bank in Ban Temple area in the village 2 Giang Cao in Gia Lam District.

Immediately after receiving the report of human body parts, the Director of Hanoi City Police reported to the leaders of the Ministry of Public Security and the professional departments under the ministry. He also assigned the Deputy Director of the Police Investigation Agency to the scene to direct professional units and coordinate with the Hanoi People's Procuracy and Gia Lam District People's Procuracy to carry out autopsy forensics and investigation according to legal regulations.

At the scene, investigators were confiscating human body parts at the scene. Through autopsy, it was determined that the victim was a female about 20 years old, not wearing clothes, and in the stage of decomposition. The victim died from acute blood loss, caused by two wounds that punctured the right lung and the heart wall.

Based on the results of the scene examination, the autopsy determined that this was a murder case. According to Hanoi City Police, after killing the victim, the murder man took all identification papers, cut the victim's body into many pieces, and threw them in the river in order to hide the crime.

The murder man’s act has made it difficult for the investigation and verification of the victim's identification as well as demonstrating the killer’s barbaric nature, causing confusion in public opinion, and negatively affecting the security order in the capital, said a representative of Hanoi City Police.

Police investigators revealed that they spent more than 34 hours of continuous investigation, the Criminal Police Department and Gia Lam District Police coordinated with the Criminal Police Department of Thai Binh Province to arrest killer Ta Duy Khanh residing in Vinhome Ocean Park urban area in Hanoi’s Gia Lam District.

At the police station, the murderer initially confessed that he asked the victim to come to his house on October 10 where he and the young girl had a conflict, so Khanh took a sharp knife and stabbed her chest many times.

After the young girl died, the man used a knife to cut her body into many parts, then put all the body parts inside a white foam box and sealed it with tape. After that, he rented a taxi to Mieu Ban in Giang Cao village in Bat Trang Commune.

He carried the foam box containing the girl's body into the Red River to dispose of it. He threw some body parts into the Red River and buried part of the body at the edge of the Red River and returned to his house.

On October 12, fearing that the victim's body would be discovered, Khanh went to the market near Da Ton intersection, Gia Lam, Hanoi to buy cement to bring to the area where the body was hidden to cover the place; however, the area was crowded with people, so Khanh brought the cement home.

At dawn on October 13, the man alone returned to the location where the body was hidden and poured cement over it to hide it. On the same afternoon, when he learned that the police had discovered the girl's body, he went to Giap Bat bus station and took a bus to escape to Thai Binh Province.

The Police Department for Investigation of Social Order Crimes of Hanoi City Police coordinated with the Police Department for Investigation of Social Order Crimes of Thai Binh Provincial Police and the Police Department in Gia Lam District discovered and arrested the murderer on October 14 while he was hiding at his home in Thai Binh province. During the arrest, the man used a knife to injure himself. The authorities took him to Thai Binh Provincial General Hospital for emergency treatment. Currently, his health condition is stable.

Based on the investigation documents collected, the Hanoi Police Investigation Agency on October 14 decided to prosecute him for murder according to the provisions of Article 123 of the Penal Code.