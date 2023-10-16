Man chopping girl into pieces, scattering body parts in Red River arrested

Police forces in Hanoi arrested a man who killed a girl and chopped her into pieces and scattered the body parts in the Red River.

After arresting the suspect who murdered the girl in Gia Lam District in the capital city, police officially informed about the case.

According to Hanoi City Police, police switchboard 113 received a report from the public about the discovery of a fragmented human body on the bank of the Red River in Giang Cao Village 2 of Gia Lam District on October 13.

Determining that this was a serious murder, the Director of Hanoi City Public Security reported to the leaders of the Ministry of Public Security, and the professional departments of the Ministry of Public Security immediately after receiving the news. The Deputy Director and heads of the investigation agency soon arrived at the scene in coordination with Gia Lam District Police and related professional units to secure the scene and carry out examination and forensic autopsy as well as conduct other investigations according to the provisions of law.

After collecting full evidence, police officers have identified that the victim was a girl - a permanent resident in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh District. Initially, the police determined that the 17-year-old girl was killed and dismembered in an alleged attempt to destroy evidence.

The young girl won a high prize at a beauty contest in 2022.

Police officers’ efforts in investigating the murder were rewarded as they verified the killer. Special police officers of Hanoi City Police coordinated with Thai Binh Provincial Police to arrest the suspect-Ta Duy Khanh-who was trying to flee. When the police rounded up him, he attempted to commit suicide with a knife but failed and was taken to the emergency room.

Khanh was also identified as the victim's boyfriend. Currently, Khanh is being treated under the strict supervision of police officers of the Criminal Police Department, the Hanoi City Police and the Gia Lam District Police.

Currently, the Criminal Police Department with relevant units is continuing to focus on investigating and clarifying the case to strictly handle it according to the law.