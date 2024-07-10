Police bust US$19.5 mln football betting ring in Khanh Hoa Province

The Criminal Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security informed that the unit has just cracked down on a betting ring worth VND500 billion (US$19.5 million) in Khanh Hoa Province.

Accordingly, after detecting a gambling ring via website bong88.com with a total amount of up to VND500 billion (US$19.5 million), the Criminal Police Department collected documents and launched a probe to bust the betting ring.

On July 1, the Criminal Police Department presided over and collaborated with the professional units of the Ministry of Public Security, the Department of Public Security of Khanh Hoa Province and the Departments of Public Security of localities to massively check. They found that the ring leader was Cao Dinh Hung, born in 1991, residing in Phuoc Long Ward, Nha Trang District, Khanh Hoa Province.

Hung using super master account DZxx along with 19 other defendants organized gambling under the method of football betting of various tournaments. Notably, the defendants performed football betting of numerous football matches for EURO 2024 and Copa America with hundreds of millions dong.

During the investigation, they declared to pay the gambling winnings and losses every Monday by cash or via bank transfer.

The functional forces detected that the super master DZxx account had transacted with a total amount of over VND500 billion (US$19.5 million) from February, 2024 up to now.

At the current time, the functional forces are continuing to investigate and clarify the case.

By Cong Nhan- Translated by Huyen Huong