HCMC Police crackdown on illegal betting during Euro 2024

During the recent three weeks, Ho Chi Minh City Police have cracked down on several rings and gamblers organizing illegal betting for matches at ongoing Euro 2024 across the city.

Gamblers are apprehended for football betting at a coffee shop.

Notably, various illegal football bets have been found in Tan Phu District.

Police of Tan Phu District on July 9 said that the unit detected and busted rings and groups organizing online football bets for matches at the ongoing Euro at coffee shops in the district.

Gamblers are apprehended for the act of football betting.

Previously, Police of Tan Phu District on July 3 cracked down on a gambling organization ring and apprehended 11 individuals for betting on the 2024 UEFA European.

Initially, the police identified individuals using accounts to log into a website to organize football betting.

On the evening of June 30, the police raided a coffee shop on Cau Xeo Street in Tan Son Nhi Ward. During the inspection, functional forces detected N.T.N., born in 1974, residing in District 11 violating the act of organizing gambling through football betting with seven others.

On the same day, police raided another coffee shop on Le Dinh Thu Street in Tan Thanh ward and apprehended four individuals who allegedly violated gambling through football betting.

On June 27, police raided a coffee shop in Luu Chi Huu Street, Tay Thanh Ward and apprehended N.V.D., born in 1970, residing in Tan Phu District who organized online football betting gambling with ten others.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong