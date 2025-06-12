PM visits Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum in Paris

Spending considerable time viewing artefacts from Vietnam as well as exhibits reflecting historical ties between Vietnam and France, the PM expressed his deep impression at the museum’s rich and diverse collections.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum, June 11, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visited the Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum, one of Paris’s most renowned and modern cultural institutions, as part of trip to France on June 11.

Spending considerable time viewing artefacts from Vietnam as well as exhibits reflecting historical ties between Vietnam and France, the PM expressed his deep impression at the museum’s rich and diverse collections, which vividly showcase the distinctive characteristics of world civilisations.

He also appreciated the museum’s efforts to preserve a wealth of artefacts that illustrate Vietnam’s rich cultural identity and the long-standing relationship between the two countries, a history marked by both challenges and breakthroughs.

Emphasising that culture is an internal strength, a source of inspiration, and a driving force for generations in building, safeguarding, and developing the nation in a rapid, green, and sustainable manner, the PM highlighted the role of culture as a colourful and resonant thread that nurtures the friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and France.

The Quai Branly – Jacques Chirac Museum is dedicated to showcasing indigenous art and cultures from Africa, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. With around 9,500 artefacts on display, Vietnam is among the Southeast Asian nations most prominently represented in the museum’s exhibitions.

VNA