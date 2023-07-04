PM urges to boost rice production and export

In the PM’s dispatch, it said that in the first months of 2023, the complicated and unforeseeable global situation negatively affected the recovery and growth of the global economy and the production and exports of food and rice.

Thanks to the Government, the Prime Minister, ministries and localities’ timely direction and management solutions, the country’s rice production and export in the first months of 2023 has achieved positive results. Rice exports in the first six months of the year are estimated to increase by 22.2 percent in volume, up 34.7 percent in value over the same period in 2022, making an important contribution to the growth of the agricultural sector and the economy. At the same time, rice production satisfied domestic consumption demand and ensured national food security and the interests of farmers.

However, Vietnam has not had a stable and long-term market strategy for rice export and market development has not been commensurate with the potential of the industry, which has faced fierce competition from other rice-exporting countries and soaring input prices.

In order to promote rice production and export activities in the coming time, the Prime Minister asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies and localities to continue to improve institutions and policies for the sake of farmers and businesses.

Moreover, according to the Prime Minister, related ministries should promote research of high-yield and high-quality rice varieties that suit market requirements and effectively use trademarks of Vietnamese rice in addition to developing standards on production, processing and product quality in line with international integration in the current situation.

Another solution suggested by the Prime Minister is that responsible ministries should invest in post-harvest infrastructure, which includes storage facilities and high-value rice varieties. Last but not least, relevant ministries should effectively implement policies to encourage and support the construction of raw material areas while focusing on strengthening linkages in the production and consumption of rice.

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to liaise with concerned ministries, agencies and localities to diversify rice export markets sustainably while organizing trade promotion activities by combining traditional methods and online forms to maintain and strengthen traditional rice export markets such as the Philippines, China, Indonesia, and the Africa region. Furthermore, the Ministry should develop new and potential markets, FTA markets, niche markets with aromatic rice, and high-quality rice such as EU, Korea, USA, and North America.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs shall coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies and localities in promoting the activities of overseas Vietnamese representative agencies in capturing market information to support rice exporters and connect trade. Ministries together promote Vietnamese rice brands and products in countries and territories.

Chairpersons of people's committees in provinces and cities were tasked to carry out rice production planning. They should also manage the supply of materials and the implementation of farming techniques.