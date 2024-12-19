PM urges investigation into deadly café arson case in Hanoi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 19 signed an official dispatch requiring an urgent investigation into a café fire that killed 11 persons in Co Nhue 2 ward, Hanoi’s Bac Tu Liem district, at night a day earlier.

The scene of the fire (Photo: VNA)

The dispatch, sent to the ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies, and the Chairpersons of the People’s Committees of Hanoi, and other centrally-run cities and provinces, notes that at around 11 p.m. on December 18, an arson attack caused a fire in the café, resulting in serious consequences and dozens of casualties.

On behalf of the Government, the Prime Minister extended his profound condolences to the families of the victims.

He urged the Minister of Public Security to direct the functional forces to coordinate with the Hanoi People's Committee to focus on overcoming the consequences, promptly investigate the case, strictly handle any violator according to legal provisions.

The police units and localities were asked to continue to seriously and effectively implement the directives of the Party and State in ensuring security and order, and preventing and combating crimes and violations of the law.

The Hanoi People's Committee was required to organise visits to offer timely encouragement, and material and spiritual support, and create the best conditions to help the families of the victims, and well treat the injured.

The Government leader also urge the Ministry of Health to instruct medical examination and treatment facilities to create the best conditions to treat the injured.

On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long inspected the scene, and directed the work of overcoming the consequences of the fire and visited the injured victims under treatment at Hospital E.

The Hanoi city Police Investigation Agency previously announced its decision to launch legal proceedings against a 51-year-old man to investigate and handle his act of setting fire to the café.

At the police station, C.V.H., residing in Dai Mach commune, Dong Anh district, initially confessed that after drinking beer at the café, he got into an argument with the staff. He then purchased gasoline, poured it onto the first floor of the café where multiple motorcycles were parked, and set it on fire. After seeing the flames spread, he fled the scene.

He was then arrested, and accused of murder.

