Deadly café fire in Hanoi kills 11

At approximately 11 p.m. yesterday, a devastating fire engulfed a cafe on Pham Van Dong Street in Co Nhue 2 Ward of Bac Tu Liem District in Hanoi, resulting in at least 11 fatalities.

The site of the fire

The cafe, located at 258 Pham Van Dong Street, occupied approximately 40m2 and overlooked the overpass on Pham Van Dong Street.

According to eyewitnesses, flames initially erupted from the ground floor before rapidly spreading to upper levels and an adjacent mechanical workshop. At the time of the incident, more than a dozen people were inside the establishment, with 5-6 motorcycles and one car parked on the sidewalk outside.

Many ambulances are parked at the site of the fire, ready to provide necessary medical services

When the fire broke out, patrons desperately sought escape routes, but the front exit was completely blocked by flames. Several individuals fled to the third-floor balcony, crying for help.

By approximately 1:00 a.m. this morning, firefighters had fully contained the blaze. At the scene, Bac Tu Liem district officials reported that while numerous patrons were inside the cafe, an individual deliberately ignited the fire using a bucket of gasoline, causing the flames to spread rapidly and engulf both the establishment and neighboring buildings.

Some victims are moved outside

Given the severity of the incident, Lieutenant General Nguyen Hai Trung, Director of the Hanoi Department of Public Security personally supervised the emergency response and firefighter teams as well as investigation efforts at the scene.

Hanoi Party Committee Secretary Bui Thi Minh Hoai also visited the location to direct local authorities and relevant departments in managing the aftermath of the fire.

Emergency responders successfully evacuated seven people (five in stable condition, two requiring emergency medical attention) and discovered 11 deceased victims.

Hanoi Party Committee Secretary Bui Thi Minh Hoai is directing the local authorities to eliminate the fire

Preliminary investigation suggests the cafe was deliberately set ablaze, and authorities swiftly pursued and apprehended the suspect.

The alleged arsonist has surrendered at the Co Nhue 2 Ward Police Station. The Police Investigation Agency under the Hanoi Public Security Department has initiated criminal proceedings for “Murder” against C.V.H. (born 1973, residing in Dai Mach Commune of Dong Anh District, with two prior convictions for “Robbery” and “Theft”) for deliberately setting fire to the cafe, resulting in multiple casualties.

Director Nguyen Hai Trung of the Hanoi Department of Public Security is supervising the emergency response and firefighter teams in rescuing tasks

During initial interrogation, C.V.H. confessed to visiting the cafe for drinks, where he became embroiled in a dispute with staff members. Subsequently, he purchased gasoline, poured it in the ground floor area where motorcycles were parked, and ignited it before fleeing the scene when the flames erupted.

Currently, Director Nguyen Hai Trung continues to oversee the investigation into the suspect’s motives and objectives while ensuring appropriate legal consequences and working to confirm the victims’ identities.

By Gia Khanh, Do Trung – Translated by Thanh Tam