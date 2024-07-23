Business

PM requests to complete decree on car registration fees in July

PM Pham Minh Chinh has requested the Ministry of Finance to study the impact urgently, and to complete and propose to the Government a decree on registration fee collection rates for domestically-produced and assembled cars within this month.

The MoF proposes that the registration fees for domestically produced and assembled cars from August 1 this year to January 31 next year are equal to 50 percent of the rate prescribed in Decree No 10, 2022 of the Government. (Photo: taichinhdoanhnghiep.net.vn)

The PM has just signed off on key tasks and solutions to promote growth, control inflation, and stabilize the macro-economy in July and the third quarter of this year.

In an official notice, the PM requested the MoF to effectively implement policies to extend tax payment deadlines, and land use fees, and reduce value-added tax rates as well as fees and charges that have been promulgated.

In the Government's draft decree on registration fee collection rates for domestically produced and assembled cars, the MoF proposed that the registration fees for domestically produced and assembled cars from August 1 this year to January 31 next year are equal to 50 percent of the rate prescribed in Decree No 10, 2022 of the Government.

The decree regulates registration fees, current resolutions, and decisions of the people's councils and people's committees of provinces and centrally-run cities on local registration fee collection rates and documents amending, supplementing, and replacing them (if any).

The registration fee collection rates will continue to comply with previous regulations from February 1 next year.

