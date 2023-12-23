PM receives Chairman of Adani Group in Hanoi

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (R) and Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani at their meeting in Hanoi on December 22 (Photo: VNA)

The PM stated that Vietnam always welcomes and is ready to host large Indian groups, including Adani, to invest in such strategic areas as infrastructure and renewable energy.



Praising Vietnam’s investment climate, the Indian entrepreneur introduced Adani's cooperation strategy in the Southeast Asian country with a total investment of up to $10 billion over the next 10 years in the fields of seaports, logistics, infrastructure, and renewable energy. A highlight of them is the Lien Chieu port project in the central coastal city of Da Nang.



The group wants to invest in Vietnam in the sectors of seaports, green energy, power transmission, airports, inland waterways, and other mutually interested areas, he noted.



Saying that these sectors align with the country’s development strategy, the Government leader suggested the conglomerate bring advanced, new, and clean technologies as well as modern management to Vietnam.



In the near future, he recommended that Adani closely coordinate with Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities to effectively implement the Lien Chieu port project, and study investment in building the Chu Lai airport and specific renewable energy projects.



The PM affirmed that Vietnam supports and creates favourable conditions for Indian firms to deploy effective and sustainable investment and business activities in Vietnam, contributing positively to the development of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.



With a market capitalisation of over $200 billion, Adani Group owns 14 major seaports and seven airports in India.

VNA