Prime Minister demands end to unofficial payments burdening businesses

The Vietnamese Prime Minister has issued a strong appeal to cease the practice of businesses incurring unofficial expenses in his recent dispatch.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has formally dispatched instructions for the rectification of discipline, the enhancement of responsibility, and the mitigation of existing limitations, with the express goal of establishing a more conducive investment and business environment for enterprises.

The official dispatch stated that the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) and Provincial Green Index (PGI) reports for 2024 published by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry recorded many positive results such as improved information transparency, more favorable market entry procedures and positive changes in labor quality.

Moreover, as per the dispatch, the rate of businesses planning to expand production and business in the next 2 years has increased sharply, showing that businesses are optimistic again, the rate of businesses with green investment plans has increased and Vietnam's green growth commitment is bringing clear results.

However, PCI 2024 also indicates a resurgence of unofficial costs, a decline in the dynamism of local governments, and growing difficulties in land access. While businesses are beginning to recover, their production and operational scales have yet to return to pre-Covid-19 levels and continue to face numerous emerging challenges, particularly amid global economic fluctuations anticipated from early 2025.

To continue enhancing discipline, reinforcing accountability, addressing existing shortcomings, and fostering a more favorable investment and business environment, the Prime Minister has instructed ministries, agencies, and local authorities to take decisive action. This includes strengthening discipline and responsibility, promptly addressing business feedback and recommendations, and removing barriers hindering enterprise operations.

Additionally, agencies and personnel must improve their service mindset and attitude toward citizens and businesses. Collectives and individuals who violate legal regulations are to be publicly criticized and strictly sanctioned.

The Prime Minister demanded the prompt cessation of circumstances requiring businesses to disburse unauthorized payments when executing bureaucratic protocols and additional undertakings connected to governmental administrative bodies and divisions.

Ministries, agencies, and localities are required to review, establish, and maintain hotlines in a practical and effective manner to receive and address feedback and recommendations. They must ensure the prompt handling of complaints from enterprises, particularly those involving unofficial payments to state administrative agencies, officials, civil servants, and public employees. Additionally, efforts must continue to streamline and simplify administrative procedures and business investment conditions—especially in key areas such as taxation, customs, construction, environmental management, and electricity access. The effective delivery of online public services must also be prioritized and enhanced.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan