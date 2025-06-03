International

PM Pham Minh Chinh to attend UN Ocean Conference, visit Estonia, Sweden

The trip is made at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of Frannce Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

vnapotalthutuongketthucchuyenthamchinhthucmalaysiavathamduhoinghicapcaoaseanlanthu468059572-17488679313841587976557.jpg
PM Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse and a high-level delegation of Vietnam will attend the third United Nations Ocean Conference in France and pay official visits to Estonia and Sweden from June 5-14, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' communique issued on June 2.

The trip is made at the invitation of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of Frannce Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of Estonia Kristen Michal, and Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson.

During his stay in France, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will conduct bilateral activities. The 3rd UN Ocean Conference aims to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 14 on the conserve and sustainable use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

VNA

Tags

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres President of Frannce Emmanuel Macron Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn