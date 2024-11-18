PM Pham Minh Chinh joins Vietnam Day in Brazil

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and the Vietnamese delegation participated in the “Vietnam Day in Brazil” programme in Rio de Janeiro on November 17 (local time).

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the “Vietnam Day in Brazil” programme in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo: VNA)

Held from November 15-17 to mark 35 years of Vietnam-Brazil diplomatic relations, the event aimed to promote Vietnam's unique cultural values to Brazilian and international friends.

The event showcased Vietnam’s rich heritage and aspirations for global integration and development through exhibitions, cultural experiences, and art performances.

It featured 10 key cultural exchange activities, including photo exhibitions on the Vietnam-Brazil relations, UNESCO-recognised world heritage in Vietnam, and displays highlighting the traditions of Vietnam’s 54 ethnic groups.

Visitors also experienced traditional Vietnamese lacquerware, Dong Ho paintings, toy figurines (to he), and water puppetry—Vietnam’s unique cultural art form originating from the 11th century.

They also explored Vietnamese coffee, and enjoyed an art performance programme, which included traditional Vietnamese lion dances, folk songs, and martial arts demonstrations. Brazilian artists also contributed with traditional music and dance performances.

Speaking at the event, PM Chinh highlighted the programme’s significance in celebrating 35 years of the Vietnam-Brazil relations and the 112th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s stop in Rio de Janeiro during his journey to seek ways for national salvation.

The PM thanked the Brazilian Government and Rio de Janeiro for their support in organising the event, reflecting the growing trust and cooperation between the two nations.

He noted that over the past 35 years, the bilateral diplomatic relations have continuously strengthened.

The two nations share a sincere and trustworthy political partnership, with regular exchanges of delegations, particularly those at the highest level.

He said that during his trip, the two countries have agreed to elevate their relationship to a strategic partnership, establishing a crucial foundation for collaboration across all fields, including culture.

The PM highlighted cultural similarities between the two nations and underscored the importance of enhancing cultural collaboration. He called for efforts to internationalise the traditional cultures of both countries while embracing the universal values of global cultural diversity.

He affirmed that this event marks only the beginning of a deeper cultural partnership, envisioning broader and stronger exchanges to enrich the lives of both Vietnamese and Brazilians and further solidify the ever-flourishing relationship between the two countries.

VNA