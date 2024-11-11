State President Luong Cuong visits late Chilean President's family

State President Luong Cuong on November 10 evening (local time) visited the home of late Chilean President Salvador Allende, a great friend of President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese people as part of his official visit to Chile.

President Luong Cuong (third, left) presents a photo to Senator Isabel Allende, a daughter of the late Chilean President (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese state leader extended his regards and best wishes for health to the family's members, including Senator Isabel Allende, a daughter of the late President, who has special affection for the land and people of Vietnam.

Isabel Allende said the visit by the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to Chile helps further strengthen and deepen the traditional friendship between the two countries.

She recalled her father's visit to Vietnam in 1969, including his historic meeting with President Ho Chi Minh.

She recounted the deep impressions and special sentiments he held for the indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people. At that time, as then President of the Senate, Salvador Allende delivered many impactful speeches at the Chilean Senate about the Vietnamese people's struggle for national independence.

Later, upon his election as President, Mr. Salvado decided to establish diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

Senator Isabel Allende, a daughter of the late President expressed her admiration for Vietnam's socio-economic achievements and comprehensive development in recent years.

State President Luong Cuong expressed his heartfelt appreciation and was deeply moved by the warmth and admiration that the Chilean people have for late President Ho Chi Minh, affirming that despite the geographical distance between the two countries, they have always remained close and supportive of each other in all circumstances.

He said that for generations of Vietnamese people during the struggle for national independence, the mention of Chile evokes memories of solidarity marches held across many Latin American countries, including Chile, to express support for Vietnam’s just cause.

For the Vietnamese people, late Chilean President Salvador Allende is remembered as a symbol of the international movement supporting Vietnam during its resistance war against the American imperialism, State President of Vietnam Luong Cuong stressed, adding that that special visit by the late Chilean President to Vietnam showed solidarity and immense moral support to the people of Vietnam in their struggle for national liberation, becoming a symbol of friendship between the two nations.

Late Chilean President Salvador Allende played a decisive role in establishing diplomatic relations with Vietnam, making Chile the first nation in South America and the second in Latin America and the Caribbean to set up relations with Vietnam, Mr. Cuong noted.

State President Luong Cuong stated that through his visit, the two sides will identify key strategic breakthrough areas of cooperation to further strengthen the connection between the two economies, thus making tangible contributions to the development efforts of Vietnam and Chile.

He hoped that Isabel, in her position in the Senate and the Socialist Party of Chile, will continue her contributions to strengthening the special friendship between the peoples of the two countries, and help advance the comprehensive development of Vietnam – Chile relations.

Vietnamplus