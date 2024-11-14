State President of Vietnam honored with “The Sun of Peru” Order

Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra presented the Grand Cross of the Order of “The Sun of Peru” to State President of Vietnam Luong Cuong.

Peruvian President Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra (first, right) presented the Grand Cross of the Order of “The Sun of Peru” to State President of Vietnam Luong Cuong. (Photo: VNA)

The award ceremony was held at the Casa de Pizarro, the Government Palace, in Lima on November 13 afternoon (local time), following their talks the same day.

Addressing the ceremony, the host leader expressed her honor in awarding the prestigious order to State President Luong Cuong, recognizing his significant contributions to strengthening the friendship and cooperation between Peru and Vietnam.

She emphasized that this high distinction reflects the Peruvian State’s appreciation and deep affection for the country and people of Vietnam, particularly when the Vietnamese President’s visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations. The Peruvian President expressed her confidence that the relationship between the two nations will continue to be deepened in the future.

For his part, State President Luong Cuong said he is moved to receive the Grand Cross of the Order of “The Sun of Peru" on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (November 14, 1994 - 2024) and his first visit to Peru, a country renowned for its beauty and hospitality.

The State leader of Vietnam noted that the order is a special token of affection from the Peruvian State and people to Vietnam, as well as to the friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

He described the order as a great encouragement for him to work even harder, alongside friends in Peru, to further develop the Vietnam-Peru partnership, making it more substantive and effective towards new heights, for the benefit of the people of both nations as well as for peace, stability, and prosperity in the two regions and the world.

Mr. Luong Cuong extended his heartfelt thanks to Peru for its support and solidarity during Vietnam’s struggle for national independence and reunification. He expressed his belief that the two nations will continue to unite and support each other in the years to come, thus growing bilateral cooperation across all sectors, and contributing to the development goals of both countries for the prosperity and happiness of their people.

Vietnamplus