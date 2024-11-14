Parliamentary cooperation – a key pillar of Vietnam-Peru relations: Leaders

Vietnam’s State President Luong Cuong and President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Sanjuana agreed on the need to strengthen parliamentary cooperation, a key pillar of the two countries' diplomatic ties, at their meeting in Lima.

Vietnam’s State President Luong Cuong (left) and President of the Congress of Peru Eduardo Sanjuana at their meeting in Lima on November 13 afternoon (local time). (Photo: VNA)

Sanjuana stressed that Vietnam’s State President Luong Cuong’s ongoing official visit to Peru is of significance as it coincides with the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

Vietnam’s State President Luong Cuong appreciated the solidarity and support of the Peruvian people for Vietnam in its past struggle for national defence, as well as in the current cause of national construction and development.

The leader affirmed that Peru is one of Vietnam’s key partners in its overall foreign policy toward Latin America and noted confidence that his visit will provide momentum, ushering the relations into a new phase of stronger and more dynamic growth.

Congratulating Peru on its recent socio-economic achievements, the State President noted his belief that the APEC Economic Leaders' Week 2024 hosted by the country will be a great success, contributing to promoting its role, position, and reputation in the international arena.

Sanjuana also showed admiration for Vietnam's remarkable socio-economic achievements in recent years, emphasising that thanks to the efforts and development aspirations of people and the sound leadership of generations of leaders, Vietnam has overcome challenges to transform itself into a rapidly growing nation with sustainable social welfare policies and friendly and cooperative relations with other countries, including Peru.

The host leader said despite the geographical distance, the two countries share many similarities, and expressed his hope that they will enhance exchange, mutual consultation, and experience sharing across all areas in the time ahead.

Regarding parliamentary cooperation, both leaders emphasised the need to promote collaboration between the specialised agencies of the two countries' legislatures in areas such as training and capacity building, along with the exchange of experience in research, policy advising, and organising parliamentary activities.

They also consented to continue optimising coordination mechanisms at multilateral forums, such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and other multilateral parliamentary organisations, and to support each other's stance on regional and international issues of shared concern.

On this occasion, State President Luong Cuong conveyed the invitation from National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man to the President of the Peruvian Congress to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.

President Luong Cuong said he hopes that the Peruvian Congress would take special interest in facilitating the implementation of Vietnamese investment projects in telecommunications and oil and gas sectors in the South American nation, contributing to both countries’ economic development.

The host leader affirmed that the Peruvian legislature fully supports and will work to create favourable conditions for the existing investment projects of Vietnamese enterprises in his country. He also called for more Vietnamese investments in Peru.

At the end of the meeting, in recognition of the Vietnamese State leader’s contributions to the bilateral relationship over the past 30 years, the Peruvian Congress decided to award State President Luong Cuong the Grand Cross Order of Honour, the highest honour of the Peruvian legislature for foreign leaders.

Vietnam’s State President Luong Cuong expressed his honour to receive the Order, affirming that this noble award demonstrates the importance the Peruvian legislature attaches to the bilateral relationship. He also described it as a very meaningful recognition of the development of the friendly and comprehensive relations between the two countries on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

VNA