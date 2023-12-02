PM meets with leaders of countries, int'l organizations on sidelines of COP28

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had bilateral meetings with leaders of countries and international organizations in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on December 1.

The meeting was on the occasion of his attendance at the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28).

Meeting with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, Chinh spoke highly of their online meeting on November 2, in which, they adopted the Joint Statement on the establishment of a Green Strategic Partnership.

He thanked the Danish Government for creating conditions for LEGO Group to invest in Vietnam, and hoped that that the two countries would continue boosting investment and trade cooperation. He also suggested Denmark increase support for Vietnam in terms of technology, capital and experience in institutional reform.

Frederiksen, for her part, praised bilateral cooperative ties, particularly in climate change response and ensuring food security.

Both leaders agreed to instruct relevant agencies to take concerted measures to deepen and improve the effectiveness of the bilateral relationship.

Talking with Dutch PM Mark Rutte, Chinh expressed his delight at meeting the Dutch leader again in the context of the fine development of the bilateral comprehensive partnership.

Rutte lauded the Vietnamese Government’s favourable conditions for Dutch enterprises to invest and do business in Vietnam, affirming the Netherlands's readiness to step up cooperation and assist Vietnam in coping with climate change, agricultural development and high technology.

He also pledged to actively accelerate the early ratification of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

In a meeting with UAE PM Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chinh expected that both countries would further increase collaboration in trade and investment, and soon sign the Vietnam-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). He proposed the UAE share experience with and support Vietnam in building an international financial centre, and encouraged UAE investment funds to invest in the Southeast Asian country.

Affirming that the UAE highly valued its multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam, the UAE PM agreed with Chinh’s proposals, including the signing of the CEPA.

The Crown Prince of Dubai wished to visit Vietnam soon and shared his impression for the renowned quality of Vietnamese coffee products. He also expressed his willingness to share experience in building the Dubai financial centre.

Meeting with Norwegian PM Jonas Gahr Store, the two leaders highly appreciated the outcomes of Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan's freshly-ended visit to Norway and agreed to speed up the deployment of agreements reached during the trip.

The Norwegian PM suggested the two nations strengthen relations between the two business communities and agreed to expand cooperation in all areas, including in labour and education-training. He said Norway is ready to support Vietnam, especially in developing renewable energy, and clean energy batteries.

In his meeting with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Chinh spoke highly of the former's recent visit to Vietnam and proposed the two countries accelerate the deployment of important deals reached during the trip.

Khurelsukh promised to jointly make efforts to implement the agreements and enhance bilateral coordination, especially in road and air transportation connectivity and trade.

Talking with Chinh, President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema agreed to enhance cooperation, including trilateral collaboration in agriculture and sought Vietnam’s experience in development, procedure reform and public service supply.

The two leaders agreed to work closely together at multilateral forums, promote South-South cooperation, advance fairness and justice, and ensure the interests of developing countries.

In a conversation with the Vietnamese PM, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva said the IMF plans to revise up its economic growth forecast for Vietnam in the coming period.

Both sides shared the view that the international community needs to increase consensus, strengthen solidarity and expand cooperation to ensure interests of people.

Meeting Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Vietnamese Government leader affirmed that Vietnam always actively and proactively steps up global integration, especially in economy and trade, making constructive contributions to the WTO’s activities.

He proposed the WTO enhance cooperation with support to Vietnam in trade-related issues, particularly in seeking measures to address the increasing imposition of trade defence measures, including carbon taxes.

Describing Vietnam as a successful model in tapping the benefits of trade for development, Okonjo-Iweala expressed her desire to share Vietnam's lessons with other countries, especially those in Africa. She also vowed to accompany Vietnam in its socio-economic development.

In another meeting with former British PM Tony Blair, Chinh suggested Blair continue providing counselling and supporting Vietnam in development issues, especially in energy transition and climate change response.

In reply, Blair pledged to provide strategic consultancy for relevant Vietnamese agencies, thereby developing bilateral relations.

Hailing Vietnam as a particularly important partner of India, Indian PM Narendra Modi agreed with Chinh’s proposal regarding the possibility of negotiating a free trade agreement.

With its high capacity in semiconductor chip production, India is ready to collaborate with and support Vietnam in developing human resources in this field and in technology in general.

Meeting with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, the Vietnamese PM informed the former about Vietnam’s efforts in energy transition, especially in the National Power Development Plan VIII, green energy strategy, offshore wind power development, and the progress of a project to develop 1 million ha of high-quality and low-emission rice cultivation.

For his part, Kerry affirmed that Vietnam is an important partner of the US in the Asia-Pacific region. He agreed on the need for both countries to accelerate the implementation of agreements in the joint statement issued in September, including areas related to climate change response and energy transition.