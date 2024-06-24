PM leaves Hanoi for WEF meeting, working sessions in China

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh left Hanoi on June 24 morning for the 15th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions in China.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh left Hanoi on June 24 morning for the 15th World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Dalian city, Liaoning province of China, and working sessions there from June 24-27.

The trip is made at the invitation of Chinese Premier Li Qiang and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

PM Chinh is accompanied by some ministers, the Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, and other representatives of ministries, agencies, and localities.

Themed "Next Frontiers for Growth", the meeting will gather 1,600 delegates from nearly 80 countries and regions, according to the WEF’s website.

It will harness collective insights to identify and advance new models of sustainable and equitable growth, with a focus on entrepreneurship and innovation.

PM Chinh is among the few government heads who have been invited by the WEF and host China to attend the event for two consecutive years.

This demonstrates the importance they attach to Vietnam’s position and role in and contributions to global economic growth, as well as its development vision for the future economy.

The meeting also offers an opportunity for the Southeast Asian nation to promote its achievements in developing and stabilising the macro-economy, and its development priorities and orientations.

While in China, PM Chinh and his entourage are scheduled to carry out bilateral activities with China to maintain high-level strategic exchanges, strengthen political trust, materialise the high-level common perceptions and the two joint statements reached during the recent visits by the two Party chiefs, and promote practical cooperation with new progress, especially in the areas where Vietnam has needs such as cross-border railway connection, border economic cooperation, its exports via the official channel, high-quality investment attraction, sustainable tourism, and high-quality personnel training.

