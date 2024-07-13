PM checks progress of Can Tho - Ca Mau Expressway project

Work on the Can Tho – Ca Mau Expressway, part of the eastern wing of the North – South Expressway project, started on January 1, 2023.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the construction site in Vi Thuy District, Hau Giang Province.

The over-110km road traverses Can Tho and the provinces of Hau Giang, Bac Lieu, Kien Giang, and Ca Mau.

Invested with over VND27.5 trillion (nearly US$1.1 billion) in total, it consists of two sub-projects, namely Can Tho – Hau Giang (37km) and Hau Giang – Ca Mau (73km).

Visiting workers at the intersection of IC5 Km47+800 in Vinh Tuong Commune of Hau Giang’s Vi Thuy District, PM Chinh appreciated and asked the construction force to continue addressing difficulties and working around the clock to ensure the progress, as well as quality, labour safety, and environmental hygiene during the project implementation.

PM Chinh also visited residents in Vinh Tuong Commune to learn about their living conditions after resettlement. He thanked local people for donating land to the project and called on them to continue supporting the project during its implementation and operation.

At a meeting with relevant ministries, sectors, localities, the project management board, and contractors, PM Chinh expressed his delight that after three years of implementation, an expressway through the Mekong Delta, from Can Tho to Ca Mau, has taken shape.

Vietnam expects to have 3,000km of expressways by the end of 2025, connecting the northern border province of Cao Bang with the southernmost province of Ca Mau. Therefore, expressway projects, including Can Tho – Ca Mau, must be carried out determinedly.

He ordered the localities traversed by the project to speed up and complete site clearance to hand over ready ground to the constructors in July.

The Government leader also asked them to mobilize the participation of the entire local political system, people, and businesses since this project is a nationally strategic work which is important to the development of the country, the region, and local people themselves.

VNA