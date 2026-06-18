PM attends plenary session of ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung led a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation to attend the plenary session of the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of relations in Kazan, the capital of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, on June 18.

Prime Minister Le Minh Hung at the plenary session of the ASEAN – Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of relations in Kazan on June 18, 2026 (Photo: VNA)

The plenary session saw the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, and heads of delegations from 11 ASEAN member states.

Opening the meeting, President Putin welcomed participants and underscored ASEAN’s role in international relations. He noted that the bloc enjoys a firm standing not only across the Asia-Pacific region but also globally, having demonstrated resilience over time and developed an intergovernmental cooperation framework grounded in widely recognized principles of international law and mutual respect for interests.

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomes Prime Minister Le Minh Hung and other heads of delegations attending the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit in Kazan on June 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

The Russian leader outlined the summit agenda, which focuses on current regional and international issues, reviews the achievements of ASEAN–Russia cooperation over the past 35 years, and discusses future directions, objectives, and priorities for the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership.

He placed particular emphasis on economic cooperation, stressing that collaborative efforts should be inclusive and benefit enterprises of all sizes.

The commemorative summit is regarded as an important occasion to deepen the ASEAN–Russia Strategic Partnership, reinforce political commitments, inject fresh momentum into cooperation, and shape strategic orientations for the next phase of relations across the three pillars of politics–security, economy, and society–culture.

PM Le Minh Hung’s participation highlights the strategic importance Vietnam attaches to ASEAN–Russia cooperation and reflects the country’s wish to continue playing a bridging role in promoting a more substantive and effective partnership between the bloc and Russia, commensurate with its potential and marking a new stride as the two sides mark 35 years of relations.

The plenary session of the ASEAN–Russia Commemorative Summit marking 35 years of relations in Kazan on June 18, 2026. (Photo: VNA)

ASEAN–Russia relations began in July 1991 when a Russian Deputy Prime Minister attended the opening session of the 24th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur. Russia subsequently became a full dialogue partner of ASEAN at the 29th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Jakarta in July 1996, establishing a formal cooperation framework.

A major milestone came in 2005 with the first ASEAN – Russia Summit in Kuala Lumpur, where both sides adopted the Joint Declaration on Progressive and Comprehensive Partnership and endorsed a Comprehensive Program of Action for 2005–2015.

The partnership was further strengthened at the second ASEAN-Russia Summit in Hanoi in 2010, when the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening ties and enhancing coordination in the evolving Asia-Pacific regional architecture. The summit also highlighted Vietnam’s active role in promoting ASEAN–Russia relations and Russia’s participation in ASEAN-led mechanisms, including the East Asia Summit (EAS) and the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+).

To mark the 20th anniversary of dialogue relations, ASEAN and Russia held a commemorative summit in Sochi in 2016 under the theme “moving towards a strategic partnership for mutual benefit," adopting the Sochi Declaration to guide future cooperation.

A major breakthrough came at the third ASEAN–Russia Summit in Singapore in November 2018, when the two sides elevated their relationship to a Strategic Partnership. They also adopted a declaration on security and information and communication technology cooperation and witnessed the signing of an economic cooperation memorandum between ASEAN and the Eurasian Economic Commission.

The fourth ASEAN–Russia Summit, held in 2021 to mark 30 years of relations, reaffirmed efforts to enhance the Strategic Partnership. Leaders approved a joint statement on building a peaceful, stable, and sustainable region and a declaration on combating illicit drug trafficking.

ASEAN–Russia cooperation is currently guided by the Comprehensive Plan of Action for 2021–2025. Activities are supported by the ASEAN–Russia Dialogue Partnership Financial Fund, established in 2007.

Russia appointed its first Ambassador to ASEAN in 2009 and established its Mission to ASEAN in 2017, further strengthening coordination and policy dialogue with the bloc.

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