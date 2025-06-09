PM attends Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco

The event aimed to promote the role of the blue economy in tackling current financial challenges while underscoring the importance of sustainable investment, innovative policies in protecting the seas, oceans and fostering global economic prosperity.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Prince Albert II of Monaco. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and a high-ranking delegation of Vietnam attended the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in the Principality of Monaco on June 8, at the invitation of Prince Albert II, as part of his trip to France for attendance at the 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3).

The forum, held from June 7-8, is a key event within the UNOC 3 framework, hosted by the Government of Monaco. It gathered numerous heads of state and government, including the Presidents of France, Brazil, Costa Rica, Palau and Cabo Verde, as well as the UN Deputy Secretary-General, the Prince of Wales, and policymakers, experts, and investors from around the globe.

The event aimed to promote the role of the blue economy in tackling current financial challenges, while underscoring the importance of sustainable investment and innovative policies in protecting the seas and oceans and fostering global economic prosperity.

As an important platform for countries and stakeholders to review progress in blue economic development, the forum also offered a space to exchange ideas and promote international cooperation in this field.

Following the welcome ceremony hosted by Prince Albert II for the heads of delegation and their spouses, PM Pham Minh Chinh is scheduled to take part in the forum’s fourth plenary session and closing session.

PM Pham Minh Chinh will join leaders and representatives from countries and organisations in delivering remarks and taking part in discussions on the blue economy and finance to protect and conserve the seas and oceans.

VNA