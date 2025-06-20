PM appointed as head of Steering Committee on Private Sector Development

PM Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision approving the list of members of the National Steering Committee to implement the Politburo’s Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW, which recognizes the private economy as the most important driving force of the economy.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh serves as Chairman of the National Steering Committee on Private Sector Development. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the decision, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will serve as Chairman of the Committee. The Vice Chairmen include Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Chi Dung, who will act as Standing Vice Chairman, and Minister of Finance Nguyen Van Thang.

Committee members comprise leaders from ministries and central agencies, as well as the chairpersons of the people’s committees of key cities and provinces, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Can Tho, and Hue.

Other members include Le Anh Quan, Standing Vice Chairman of the Hai Phong City People’s Committee; Pham Tan Cong, President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI); Nguyen Van Than, President of the Vietnam Association of Small and Medium Enterprises; and Truong Gia Binh, Head of the National Private Economic Development Research Board.

The Steering Committee is mandated to support the Prime Minister by conducting research, providing strategic advice, offering policies, and proposing solutions to address key cross-sectoral issues related to private sector development. It also plays a central role in facilitating coordination among ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government bodies, and relevant organizations to resolve important interagency matters concerning the private sector.

Additionally, the committee is tasked with directing ministries, agencies, and local authorities in the implementation of Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW to ensure the achievement of the set goals.

By Lam Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh