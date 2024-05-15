Physic, environmental scientists granted Ta Quang Buu Awards 2024

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh handed over the Ta Quang Buu Awards 2024 to two scientists in recognition of their studies in physics and environment at a ceremony on May 15.

PM Pham Minh Chinh (first, right) and Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat (first, left) present the Ta Quang Buu Awards 2024 to Dr. Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh (second, left) and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Manh Tri on May 15. (Photo: SGGP)

The laureates are Dr. Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh from the Institute of Physics under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tran Manh Tri from the University of Science under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

Thanh is the author of a research paper published in the Physical Review Letters, one of the world’s three leading physics journals. The research showed breakthrough findings important to the development of quantum computer technology.

She is the fourth female scientist to be granted the Ta Quang Buu Awards so far.

Meanwhile, Tri authored three works published in world-leading scientific journals in the fields of environmental engineering, toxicology, health, and genetic mutation, helping resolve the globally urgent issue of environmental pollution caused by the spread of synthetic chemicals.

This year, the noble awards, named after famous scientist Prof. Ta Quang Buu (1910 - 1986), were presented on the occasion of the Vietnam Science and Technology Day (May 18) and the 65th founding anniversary of the Ministry of Science and Technology (MST).

First granted in 2014, the awards aim to encourage and honor scientists with remarkable achievements in natural and technical science research, helping promote the integration and development of Vietnam’s science and technology.

In 2023, the MST Minister issued a circular expanding the awards’ coverage to those in social sciences and humanities.

As many as 97 entries were submitted to the 2024 awards, doubling the numbers recorded in previous years. They comprised 76 in the field of natural and technical science and 21 in social sciences and humanities. There were 71 nominations for the main award and 26 for the one for young scientists.

So far, the MST has presented the awards to 18 scientists who are authors of outstanding scientific research works and four young ones.

Vietnamplus