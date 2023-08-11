PetroVietnam sets to survey wind farm project offshore in Ba Ria – Vung Tau

The PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation proposed the geological location to implement the wind-power project offshore in the province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.

The project will be built on a total area of 99,322 hectares with an expected power generating capacity of 2,300 MW.

Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Minh Ngan this morning chaired a working session with PetroVietnam to discuss the surveys at the potential territorial waters for implementation of offshore wind farm projects to reach the set targets on Vietnam's Eight National Power Development Plan (PDP8).

According to a representative of the PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation under the PetroVietnam – PVN, the surveys at the potential territorial waters for offshore wind farm projects implementation aimed at serving domestic demand and export to Singapore.

Accordingly, the company proposed the geological location to implement the wind-power project offshore in the province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau with a total area of 99,322 hectares with an expected power generating capacity of 2,300 MW.

Previously, PVN submitted the report to the Government and on July 20, 2023 the Government Office issued an official letter No.5489/VP-CP on sea surveys dedicating for wind farm projects offshore.

Of which, under the PVN’s proposals, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha required the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade to promptly solve the proposals of PVN following the Ministries’ authorization and progress in accordance with the working regulations of the Government; submit the reports to the Prime Minister if there are any matters beyond their authorization.

The PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation proposed to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to allow and grant the permit for it to perform the surveys of the wind power plots offshore and head to investment serving for domestic demand and exporting to Singapore.

Besides, the corporation proposed to grant it the survey permit on the official visit of the Singaporean Prime Minister to Vietnam which is expected to take place from August 27 to August 29, 2023 on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship and 10th anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Singapore.

Representatives of units under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment basically agreed and supported the policy to implement the project of the PVN.

Deputy Minister Le Minh Ngan required PVN to acquire the opinions and comments related to the project at the meeting.

The Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands is responsible for drafting the official letter to submit to the relevant ministries and sectors on the report to the Prime Minister to allow the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to grant the permit for surveying the sea areas dedicated to the project.

In addition, the Vietnam Administration of Seas and Islands consulted Prime Minister to soon issue the Decree amending Decree No.11/2021/ND-CP providing the assignment of given sea areas to organizations and individuals for marine resource exploitation and use.