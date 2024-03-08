Petrovietnam partners with Danish firm to develop renewable energy

The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation in renewable energy with Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

At the signing ceremony of the MoU between Petrovietnam and Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP). (Photo: VNA)

Under the document, the two companies will exchange knowledge and best practices on energy transition issues, including technology, supply chain, logistics, infrastructure, and skills development.

This will include support for training programs in new renewable energy technologies such as Power-to-X (green hydrogen, green ammonia), battery storage, energy islands, and beyond.

They will also seek opportunities for collaboration in developing offshore wind power projects in Vietnam.

Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Nicolai Prytz affirmed that Vietnam and Denmark have had effective cooperation in the field of energy.

The embassy will continue acting as a bridge and encouraging potential Danish companies to invest in Vietnam, especially in the green transition, he said, adding that Danish investors are also willing to invest in the country’s offshore wind power projects to provide electricity and reduce carbon emissions.

Vietnamplus