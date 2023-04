The Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance revised up the prices of petrol in the latest adjustment on April 3.

Accordingly, the retail price of E5 RON92 went up VND60 per liter to VND22,080 (US$0.93) from 3 p.m. the same day.

The price of RON 95 rose VND90 per liter to VND23,120 while diesel price increased VND130 per liter to VND19,430.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have been revised up six times, down three times and kept unchanged once.