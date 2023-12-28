Business

Petrol prices slightly changed

Retail prices of petrol were changed slightly in the latest adjustment on December 28 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

The price of E5 RON 92 was cut by VND13 to VND21,186 (US$0.87) per litre while that of RON95-III was hiked by VND3 to VND22,148 per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel was increased by VND264 to VND19,788 per litre and that of mazut, by VND420 to VND15,685 per kg.

The price of kerosene was reduced by VND37 to VND20,457.

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract VND300 per kg from the mazut price and not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund for all the fuel products.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 37 adjustments, with 19 up, 14 down, and five unchanged.

