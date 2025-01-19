Resources of overseas Vietnamese harnessed in Ho Chi Minh City’s development

The Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City yesterday hosted a gathering for overseas Vietnamese to celebrate the Lunar New Year of 2025.

That reflects the deep affection and concern of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders for the overseas Vietnamese community.

Attending the event were Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le, Permanent Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai, Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City's Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Vu Thi Huynh Mai along with more than 1,000 delegates from various countries and territories.

Appreciating valuable contributions

In her speech at the meeting, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le praised the significant contributions of the overseas Vietnamese community to the city.

Over the past three years, remittances to Ho Chi Minh City have consistently increased, accounting for approximately 55 percent of the total remittances sent to Vietnam annually, contributing to the city's economic growth and expressing the profound affection and dedication of overseas Vietnamese to Ho Chi Minh City.

In 2025, Ho Chi Minh City will prioritize boosting economic growth alongside maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major economic balances and achieving high surpluses. The city is striving for double-digit economic growth in 2025.

In order to realize these goals, the role and vital contributions of overseas Vietnamese across more than 130 countries and territories are indispensable, strongly affirmed Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le.

It is important that Ho Chi Minh City leaders will regularly meet with the overseas Vietnamese business community to listen to their aspirations and address any challenges if any.

These interactions aim to foster cooperation in the fields such as economic development, investment, trade, technology transfer and cultural diplomacy, particularly in promoting the Vietnamese language within the community.

One more priority is that Ho Chi Minh City will attract resources to implement special mechanisms under Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 of the National Assembly, investments in the development of the International Financial Center in Ho Chi Minh City, the Can Gio International Transshipment Port, urban railway projects, scientific industries, semiconductor chips and so on.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Nguyen Thi Le aspired that the overseas Vietnamese community would continue to harness their patriotic spirit and national pride; accompany the Party, government and people of Ho Chi Minh City to make significant contributions towards achieving the goals outlined in the Resolution of the 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

Attracting talents through supportive policies

Speaking at the gathering, Professor Dr. Tran Hai Linh, President of the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association (VKBIA), affirmed that the Vietnamese community in the Republic of Korea would continue to support Ho Chi Minh City in the fields of investment, economy, trade, science and technology, tourism, education, culture and the arts, contributing to the development of Ho Chi Minh City into a modern, creative and integrated metropolis.

Additionally, Associate Professor Dr. Bui Quoc Bao, who is currently living in France, suggested that Ho Chi Minh City introduce exceptional policies regarding income and housing to attract high-quality labor, encouraging both short-term and long-term returnees to work and contribute to the city's development.

Ms. Tran Tue Tri, who lives in Singapore, shared that one of the key initiatives of Ho Chi Minh City in 2024 is the issuance of a project on policies to effectively harness overseas Vietnamese resources until 2030.

This project not only aims to take full advantage of the significant remittances but also create favorable mechanisms and policies for overseas Vietnamese to actively participate and contribute to the city's development.

The organizing board took the gathering to hand over a certificate of commendation from the Standing Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee to Professor Dr. Tran Hai Linh, President of the Vietnam-Korea Business and Investment Association for his outstanding achievements in implementing Resolution No. 27-NQ/TW of the tenth Party Central Committee on building a team of intellectuals during the period of accelerating the nation's industrialization and modernization.

Additionally, the organizing board delivered a certificate of commendation from the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to ten overseas Vietnamese individuals who have made significant contributions to the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City.

On the same morning, the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City organized a meeting between city leaders and outstanding representatives of overseas Vietnamese. The event focused on the project regarding policies to effectively harness remittance resources in Ho Chi Minh City from now until 2030, which was approved by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee in September 2024.

