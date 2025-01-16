Approximately US$536 million allocated for market stabilization loans in HCMC

The total loan disbursement under the Market Stabilization Program by credit institutions in HCMC reached approximately VND13.6 trillion (US4536 million) for 37 businesses by the end of 2024.

(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam - HCMC Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh yesterday announced that commercial banks in the city have provided loans and payment services to businesses producing and distributing essential consumer goods for the Lunar New Year.

The low lending interest rates of around 4.3 percent per year for short-term loans and 7.9 percent per year for medium- and long-term loans have enabled businesses to reduce production costs.

The program has supported enterprises to meet the demand for essential goods and consumer products through diverse and flexible distribution channels, especially during the year-end and Lunar New Year periods.

