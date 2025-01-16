Business

Approximately US$536 million allocated for market stabilization loans in HCMC

SGGP

The total loan disbursement under the Market Stabilization Program by credit institutions in HCMC reached approximately VND13.6 trillion (US4536 million) for 37 businesses by the end of 2024.

j.jpg
(Illustrative photo: SGGP)

Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam - HCMC Branch Nguyen Duc Lenh yesterday announced that commercial banks in the city have provided loans and payment services to businesses producing and distributing essential consumer goods for the Lunar New Year.

The low lending interest rates of around 4.3 percent per year for short-term loans and 7.9 percent per year for medium- and long-term loans have enabled businesses to reduce production costs.

The program has supported enterprises to meet the demand for essential goods and consumer products through diverse and flexible distribution channels, especially during the year-end and Lunar New Year periods.

By Nhung Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

market stabilization loans State Bank of Vietnam - HCMC Branch loans and payment services Lunar New Year Holiday loan disbursement

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn