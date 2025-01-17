Business

5-star OCOP products of Vietnam to be shelved in US supermarkets

SGGP

Numerous OCOP products from Vietnam are starting to penetrate international markets. Of these, a selection of 5-star OCOP products will be shelved in supermarkets in the US.

OCOP products are introduced at the Center for Culture - Sports and Communication of Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City

The information was revealed by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam at a conference held by the minsitry to evaluate and classify products that have achieved national OCOP certification in 2024 in Hanoi yesterday.

After discussion and voting, the Central Council for Evaluation and Classification of OCOP Products in 2024 decided to recognize 28 products as having achieved national OCOP product certification.

After selecting, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has decided to sell 28 products that meet national OCOP standards in supermarkets in the United States. Among these, a selection of 5-star OCOP products will soon be introduced to supermarkets in the alien country in the coming time.

During the conference, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam emphasized that numerous OCOP products from Vietnam are starting to penetrate international markets. He pointed out that various production facilities have met international standards following operational adjustments. The ministry is enhancing its trade promotion initiatives with the goal of presenting Vietnamese OCOP products at global agricultural exhibitions.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development requested that enterprises and production facilities continue to make efforts to improve the quality and design of OCOP products. He specifically highlighted the need to prioritize the establishment of comprehensive product traceability systems to ensure transparency and build trust among both domestic and international consumers.

Moreover, he urged facilities to take heed of the use of safe, environmentally friendly raw materials to create sustainable export opportunities, enhancing the value of OCOP products in the international market.

By Phuc Van – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

5-star OCOP products US’s supermarket shelves trade promotion International Market

