Ho Chi Minh City enhances inspection of safe foods for Tet holiday

An inspection delegation from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on January 20 had a working session in Ho Chi Minh City regarding the supply of safe foods for the Tet holiday.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam led the working delegation.

Attending the event were representatives from the Ho Chi Minh City Food Safety Department, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade and the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

On these days, the volume of goods coming into supermarkets in Ho Chi Minh City has increased significantly.

As reported at the working session, in the days near the Lunar New Year holiday, the volume of goods coming into wholesale markets in Ho Chi Minh City has increased by 80 percent compared to normal days, reaching 13,000 tons to 15,000 tons per day.

The number of shoppers at supermarkets and convenience stores also rose by 50 percent to 80 percent. Distribution channels have operated effectively and continuously to serve customers during the peak period.

Ho Chi Minh City sent 316 inspection teams to check 1,692 facilities regarding their material conditions, food safety, food quality and product origin. As a result, 47 violations were discovered and fines up to VND63.8 million (US$2,520) were issued.

The inspection teams also collected samples of key products consumed during Tet, such as meat and meat products, vegetables, fruits, confectionery, jams and beverages, for testing.

Currently, there are three wholesale markets, 229 markets, 52 shopping centers, 271 supermarkets, more than 3,300 convenience stores and over 40,000 grocery stores in Ho Chi Minh City.

In his concluding speech, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Tran Thanh Nam stated that as a major city in the country, the demand of HCMC residents for food and food safety is very high.

At the current time, the city has developed a detailed and specific plan to ensure the quality of goods and food safety for the Lunar New Year period; implemented strict inspections alongside public awareness campaigns to enhance compliance with food safety regulations.

Deputy Minister Tran Thanh Nam highly appreciated the "Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility" program, with the participation of eight major retail corporations.

This initiative helps prevent the distribution of contaminated and low-quality products to consumers.

Ho Chi Minh City signed agreements with 15 provinces and cities to develop a safe food chain, ensuring strict control from the initial production stage to processing facilities and consumption.

By Giao Linh- Translated by Huyen Huong