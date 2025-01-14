Businesses concern over Lunar New Year transport congestion

Deputy Minister Phan Thi Thang inspects Tet goods at MM Mega Market An Phu (Thu Duc, HCMC) on January 13.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang held a meeting at the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade with representatives from retail businesses such as Saigon Co.op, Satra, AEON Mall, and wholesale markets including Hoc Mon, Binh Dien, and Thu Duc, to discuss preparations for the supply of goods for Lunar New Year, on January 13.

During the meeting, businesses confirmed that they had ensured abundant stock, maintained stable prices, and guaranteed product quality. Satra reported that it is supplying approximately 3,600 tons of goods valued at VND500 billion, an increase of over 8 percent compared to the same period last year. AEON Mall stated that it has increased its inventory by 150 percent compared to regular days to meet heightened consumer demand.

MM Mega Market noted a significant rise in Tet purchases, supported by attractive discounts, and has doubled its supply of goods during the peak shopping period.

Vissan assured the availability of goods, with reserves of around 1,000 tons of fresh meat and 1,000 tons of frozen meat, alongside enhanced promotional programs and discounts to support consumers. Deputy General Director Phan Van Dung of Vissan highlighted that while the supply is sufficient, the primary concern lies in weak demand and potential overstock.

Mr. Truong Chi Thien, General Director of Vinh Thanh Dat Food Joint Stock Company, noted that while the company previously focused on selling stabilized-price goods in supermarkets, it has now expanded distribution to traditional markets and retail outlets to make its products more accessible. A recurring challenge during the Tet season is the slight increase in duck egg prices due to their popularity in traditional braised pork dishes. Despite this, the company has maintained stable prices for all types of eggs, ensuring no shortages or price surges.

According to the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, local businesses have prepared a supply of goods worth approximately VND23 trillion to meet consumer demand before, during, and after Tet, with around VND10 trillion allocated specifically for price-stabilized products.

Mr. Bui Ta Hoang Vu, Director of the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting businesses in providing affordable, high-quality products, alongside promotional programs and discounts, throughout the Tet season.

Nonetheless, there are concerns about localized traffic congestion potentially disrupting the transportation and delivery of goods, causing difficulties to businesses as well as consumers.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang praised HCMC's diligent preparations for Tet, including securing a stable supply of goods, closely monitoring prices, and ensuring product quality. These efforts, she noted, have strengthened internal operations. She highlighted the sharp increase in consumer purchasing activity compared to previous days, indicating the start of Tet shopping, with strong interest in essential goods, gift items, and OCOP specialties.

Regarding traffic congestion during the pre-Tet period, Ms. Phan Thi Thang suggested that the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade and businesses promptly identify and report these challenges to the Ministry, which will include them in its report to the Government. She also recommended that businesses connect with consumers in industrial parks, export processing zones, and residential areas to facilitate centralized deliveries and save time.

“As the Tet peak season approaches, the HCMC Department of Industry and Trade, market surveillance forces, and related authorities must intensify efforts to monitor price listings, enforce strict food safety standards at the source, and raise consumer awareness when shopping,” emphasized Ms. Phan Thi Thang.

