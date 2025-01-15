HCMC embraces digital transformation - key strategy for logistics’ growth

Ho Chi Minh City's logistics sector is thriving; hence, the city is embracing digital transformation as a key strategy to further capitalize on this growth potential.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu

The logistics sector’s revenue of the southern metropolis was projected to reach VND180 trillion (US$7.08 billion) in 2024, contributing 10 percent to the city's GRDP.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu announced this at a conference organized by ASL Logistics yesterday afternoon in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to Director Bui Ta Hoang Vu, logistics costs previously accounted for about 20 percent of GDP but they are currently decreasing; worse, they are required to be further reduced to lower costs, reduce prices, thereby increasing competitiveness for businesses.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade said that the city has identified logistics to have a lot of room for development in the future.

Furthermore, the city plans to pour more money into the sector in the period of 2025-2030 and the following years with the aim to transform the sector into an important economic driver, leveraging the city's existing transportation corridors and logistics advantages to establish itself as a leading regional logistics hub.

One of the solutions that Ho Chi Minh City focuses on is digital transformation and application of digital platforms.

According to experts, the application of digital platforms will play an important role in enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnam's logistics industry. The goal is to help reduce logistics costs from 16.8 percent- 17 percent of GDP to near the world average of 10.6 percent.

Director Ho Thi Thu Hoa of the Vietnam Logistics Research and Development Institute shared that currently about 62 percent of logistics enterprises have implemented digital transformation, more than 24 percent of enterprises plan to implement, the rest are enterprises that are not ready.

Enterprises sign an agreement at the conference

She added that in traditional logistics, technology serves a supporting role whereas in modern logistics, it transforms the entire management process. She emphasized on logistics service providers that should focus on investing in a unified technology platform to enhance collaboration across sales operations.

According to her, businesses using logistics services can build a comprehensive digital transformation strategy according to a phased roadmap such as improving the current system, training human resources and applying new technology.

Meanwhile, General Director of ASL Logistics Vo Thi Phuong Lan said that logistics costs play a strategic factor because costs in logistics directly affects the competitiveness of businesses. With a digital platform, businesses can manage costs and optimize the entire supply chain, from planning transportation to monitoring, managing and improving operational efficiency.

At the conference, a representative of My A Logistics Joint Stock Company (ASL Logistics, specializing in international transportation services) announced the digital platform for managing logistics supply chain service prices (E-pricing) which is considered as a breakthrough solution to help import-export businesses optimize transportation costs and improve their competitiveness in the international market.

The platform integrates many features such as real-time shipment data retrieval to help businesses transparently and accurately manage each stage in the supply chain.

All import-export shipment data is secured on the same platform, ensuring compliance with international standards. The platform also applies Copilot AI, supporting import-export policy consulting and automating processes.

By Quoc Hung - Translated by Anh Quan