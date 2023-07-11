Petrol prices see mixed changes, oil prices up

The retail prices of RON 95 petrol and all oil products increased in the latest adjustment on July 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of RON 95 rose by VND69 per litter to VND21,497 (US$0.91), while that of E5 RON 92 petrol went down VND51 per litter to VND20,419 (US$0.86).

Meanwhile, VND447, VND394, VND665 were added to the prices of diesel oil, kerosene, and mazut, which now stand at VND18,616 per litter, VND18,320 per litter, and VND15,288 per kilogram, respectively.

In this adjustment, the two ministries decided not to extract money from petrol and oil prices for the price stablisation fund.

Gasoline prices have so far undergone 20 adjustments since the beginning of the year.