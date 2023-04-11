Petrol prices bounce under latest adjustment

As retail gasoline and diesel prices in the world soared to record highs for nearly ten passing days, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance decided to increase the prices of petrol, starting from 3 p.m. on April 11.

Accordingly, under the latest adjustment, the retail price of E5 RON92 ethanol gasoline blend climbed to VND23,173 per liter, up VND1,091; RON95-III price surged to VND24,245 per liter, up VND1,120.

Besides, diesel is now sold at VND20,149 per liter, up VND719; the price of kerosene and mazut rose by VND702 and VND765 to VND19,739 per liter and VND15,194 per kilogram, respectively.

Although the retail price surge of petrol in the world has affected the domestic petrol price, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance decided to keep the contribution level to the petrol price stabilization fund unchanged compared to the previous price operating time at VND300 per liter for some products of petrol.

The contribution level is VND150 per liter of E5 RON92 ethanol gasoline blend, VND150 lower than the previous time, zero dong per kilogram of mazut, VND300 lower than the last time.

It is obligated not to spend the petrol price stabilization fund to subsidize gasoline, diesel, kerosene. Particularly, the fund will spend VND300 a kilogram of mazut.