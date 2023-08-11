People still breach prohibition of ads promoting alcohol

People still breach the prohibition of ads promoting or referencing alcohol; thus, it is necessary to have tougher measures to deter violations.

Yesterday, this was released at a workshop to review the 3-year implementation of the regulations on management of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of alcohol of the Law on Prevention and Control of harmful effects of alcohol by the Ministry of Health in Hanoi.

At the seminar, a representative of the Ministry of Health’s Department of Legal said that the Law on Prevention and Control of harmful effects of alcohol took effect on January 1, 2020. The law includes regulations on advertising management of promotion and sponsorship of alcohol.

However, the advertising, promotion and sponsorship of alcohol have been so far still quite complicated; thus, stricter measures are needed to better implement the provisions of the Law on Prevention and Control of harmful effects of alcohol in general and regulations on the management of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of alcohol in particular.

Meanwhile, according to a representative of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, after the law took effect, people decreased their alcohol consumption due to the prolonged effects of the Covid-19 epidemic. Up to now, the Inspectorate of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has not imposed any administrative fines for violating the ban on alcohol advertisements.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also proposed to continue organizing training courses and propaganda on the prevention and control of harmful effects of alcohol in various forms.